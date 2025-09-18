Gujarat cyber cops bust Chinese cyber gang’s SIM racket; two arrested

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Police’s Ahmedabad cyber crime branch busted a major cross-border scam, arresting two men who supplied thousands of SIM cards to a Chinese cyber gang running "digital arrest" rackets.

The duo, already jailed in Madhya Pradesh for similar frauds, used fake companies to obtain SIMs, which were later used to cheat victims, including an Ahmedabad citizen duped of Rs 86.22 lakh by posing as police officers and threatening arrest via continuous video calls.

The scam surfaced after an Ahmedabad resident was duped of Rs 86.22 lakh in June, when a fraudster, posing as a police officer, falsely accused him of money laundering.

The victim was sent a fake Supreme Court summons, monitored 24x7 through video calls, and repeatedly threatened with arrest unless he transferred his money.

Acting on technical analysis and human intelligence, cyber sleuths unearthed a SIM card racket feeding this cross-border syndicate.

The investigation revealed that Rishabh Bhalchand Hasurkar, a robotics engineering graduate, and Suresh Rajubhai Gudimini were the masterminds.

Both were already lodged in Panna District Jail, Madhya Pradesh, for another cyber fraud when they were taken into custody by Ahmedabad police.

According to the cybercrime press note, the gang’s modus operandi involved calling victims from untraceable numbers, pretending to be law enforcement officers, and claiming that the victim’s bank account was linked to money laundering.