Himachal govt to provide relief on loans taken for establishing, upgrading homestays to boost tourism

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal government has approved the launch of an innovative scheme, ‘Chief Minister Tourism Startup Scheme in Hospitality Industry’.

Under this scheme, the State Government will provide financial relief on loans taken for establishing new tourism units, such as homestays, as well as for the expansion and upgradation of existing units.

This step is being taken with an aim to tap the tourism potential of culturally rich rural regions, thereby creating self-employment avenues for Bonafide Himachalis.

The government will extend an interest subsidy of 3 per cent in urban areas, 4 per cent in rural areas, and 5 per cent in tribal areas on loans up to Rs. 2 crore, for a maximum period of three years from the date of loan disbursement.

This facility will be available only to Bonafide Himachalis.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, an official of the state government said that homestays play a vital role in attracting tourists by offering affordable alternatives to expensive hotels while encouraging longer stays in rural areas.

The scheme aims to tap the immense tourism potential of culturally rich rural regions, thereby creating self-employment avenues and strengthening the State’s economy.