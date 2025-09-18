'I respect all religions': CJI on critical social media posts over his comments in temple case

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday affirmed his respect for "all religions" in the wake of the online criticism his comments garnered in a matter over the reconstruction of a Lord Vishnu idol.

"Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed in social media. I respect all religions," he said.

A bench comprising the CJI and Justice K Vinod Chandran on May 16 dismissed the plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

Terming the plea as a "publicity interest litigation", the CJI said, "This is purely publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity himself to do something."

"If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation."

The CJI had added, "In the meantime, if you are not averse to Shaivism, you can go and worship there, there is a very big linga of Shiva, one of the biggest in Khajuraho."

The bench had refused to entertain the plea filed by one Rakesh Dalal, who sought the replacement and consecration of the damaged idol at the Javari Temple in Chhatarpur district.

The CJI's remarks led to various critical social media posts.