Indian Navy to buy Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles from Odisha-based startup

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy is set to induct indigenously developed Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles (UWROVs) from an Odisha-based deep-tech robotics startup.
Coratia Technologies, the Odisha-based company, confirmed that it has signed a contract worth Rs 66 crore (approximately USD 7.5 million) with the Indian Navy. The company called the induction a significant step in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defence.
In a statement, Coratia Technologies said, "The agreement, signed in the presence of high-ranking Indian Navy officials, represents the first large-scale induction of India-built UWROVs into active naval operations."
"The frugal design delivers advanced capabilities at a significantly lower cost, marking India's first cost-efficient breakthrough in underwater robotics," the company added.
According to Coratia, its UWROVs are already in service with clients such as SAIL, Indian Oil, Indian Railways, and TATA Steel, among others.
UWROVs have a wide range of applications, including dam and bridge inspections, ocean floor mapping, monitoring marine ecosystems, and inspecting offshore energy assets, pipelines, and subsea cables. They also play a critical role in disaster response and water quality monitoring.
Coratia Technologies has developed underwater robots, Jalasimha and Jaladuta, as well as Navya (ASV), which enable sonar-based mapping and real-time data analytics powered by AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning). These systems serve both defence and civilian purposes.
The company recently raised Rs 17.4 crore (approximately USD 2 million) with plans to expand R&D initiatives, strengthen intellectual property rights, and grow its exports to meet rising global demand.
"This is not only a recognition of our capability to design and manufacture mission-critical underwater systems but also symbolises the Navy's relentless efforts to strengthen India's research and innovation ecosystem through well-structured initiatives like the iDEX," said Debendra Pradhan, Co-Founder & CEO, Coratia Technologies.
iDEX, launched in 2018, aims to create an ecosystem that fosters innovation and encourages technological development in defence and aerospace. It engages R&D institutes, academia, and industries, including MSMEs, start-ups, and individual innovators, providing grants, funding, and other support for R&D with potential future adoption by Indian defence and aerospace organisations. iDEX is funded and managed by the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) under the Ministry of Defence.
"Induction of indigenous UWROVs not only reduces costs and reliance on foreign suppliers but also combats trade restrictions and tariff uncertainties. We're here to unlock new possibilities for defence preparedness and supporting India's blue economy," added Biswajit Swain, Co-founder & CTO, Coratia Technologies.
Coratia Technologies is an Odisha-based deep-tech startup developing advanced autonomous underwater vehicles for both defence and civilian applications.