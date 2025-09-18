Indian Navy to buy Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles from Odisha-based startup

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy is set to induct indigenously developed Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles (UWROVs) from an Odisha-based deep-tech robotics startup.

Coratia Technologies, the Odisha-based company, confirmed that it has signed a contract worth Rs 66 crore (approximately USD 7.5 million) with the Indian Navy. The company called the induction a significant step in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defence.

In a statement, Coratia Technologies said, "The agreement, signed in the presence of high-ranking Indian Navy officials, represents the first large-scale induction of India-built UWROVs into active naval operations."

"The frugal design delivers advanced capabilities at a significantly lower cost, marking India's first cost-efficient breakthrough in underwater robotics," the company added.