Indore’s 'dancing cop' in trouble over sending unsolicited messages to woman on social media

A young woman had shared a clip on social media on Wednesday, in which she alleged that the traffic police cop, who is quite popular on social media, had sent her unsolicited and undesirable messages.

In the viral clip, the woman claimed that the cop (Singh) once commented “You are a brave lady” on her social media story, on which she thanked him and ended the conversation. A month later, Singh sent her multiple messages on social media chat, asking her to come to Indore and also offering to book her flight ticket and hotel stay. When she asked him why he was doing so, he responded, “Because of friendship.”

“Because of our friendship, how come he thought he could become my friend, just because I thanked him for his comment on my social media story a month back. All men are like that only,” the woman could be seen saying in the viral clip, which also included a screenshot of the messages sent by the cop.

Ranjeet Singh, however, has denied the woman’s allegations. “She is doing all this to make herself famous. My sole focus is on spreading awareness about road traffic rules and performing my duties sincerely as cop. Support from all of you (social media users) is needed today, as I’ve earned the respect through hard work.”

Singh has been famous in both the real and virtual worlds, owing to unique dancing moves while on duty, mostly near the High Court crossing under Tukoganj police station area of Indore city. He has also been invited to many TV shows as a celebrity guest, including on The Kapil Sharma Show a few weeks back.

Originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, the head constable has also been invited by traffic police forces outside MP, including by Ladakh Police in 2022 to train the traffic cops there in his unique style.