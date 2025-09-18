Investment proposals worth over Rs 5 lakh crore to materialise in UP over next decade

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions for preparations of the fifth Groundbreaking Ceremony (GBC) in November, featuring private investment projects worth over Rs 5 lakh crore.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the Industrial Development Department, he noted that four GBCs held in the past 8.5 years had already implemented projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore, creating jobs for more than 60 lakh youth. He instructed departments concerned to ensure timely implementation and regular monitoring of every investment proposal.

While reviewing proposals for land allocation to various private industrial units, the Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to carry out the process of land acquisition in harmony.

“Everyone has an emotional bond with their land; it is their lifelong capital. If land has to be acquired in the interest of the state, they must receive fair compensation. There should not be a single complaint of exploitation. With dialogue and coordination, this task can be easily achieved. All industrial development authorities should consider increasing the current compensation rates for land acquisition as per the needs of their region. This is the need of the hour and in the farmers’ best interest”, the CM stated.

Emphasising export promotion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for developing a FinTech hub in Noida, Greater Noida, or the Yamuna Authority region, with large banking institutions setting up offices there. He stressed the need for focused efforts to boost electronic product exports.