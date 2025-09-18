Madhya Pradesh CM directs health, agriculture depts to tackle deadly bacterial disease Melioidosis

According to an AIIMS Bhopal report, the spread of this disease has increased due to the expansion of paddy cultivation and the water resources in the state. Caused by bacteria found in infected paddy field soil, the disease requires awareness, timely detection, and proper treatment.

Taking a serious stance on preventive measures against the fatal disease, whose symptoms are similar to tuberculosis (a concern among paddy farmers), the CM further instructed the two departments to conduct investigations in affected and high-risk areas. Farmers must be made aware and vigilant regarding the disease. If any farmer or person is identified as infected, effective arrangements for proper treatment must be ensured.

AIIMS Bhopal has conducted training sessions on the subject, attended by administrators and doctors from the state’s medical colleges and hospitals.

Melioidosis is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei, commonly found in soil and water. Key symptoms include persistent or recurrent fever, continuous cough resembling tuberculosis, chest pain during breathing or normal activity, and no improvement despite TB treatment.

The disease poses the greatest risk to farmers, as they are in direct contact with soil and water. Diabetes patients and excessive alcohol consumers are also more vulnerable. With timely testing, treatment, and precautionary measures, the disease can be prevented.