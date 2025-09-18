Madhya Pradesh police notification reveals Gwalior-Chambal as hotspot of SC/ST atrocities

BHOPAL: Once infamous for being the fertile land of dreaded inter-state dacoits, the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh seems to be emerging as the hotbed of atrocities against the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes (SC/STs).

The Madhya Pradesh Home (Police) Department has issued a notification about as many as 88 urban wards/localities and villages in 63 police station areas of 23 districts of the state, where there are high possibilities of atrocities against the members of SC and STs.

Out of these 88 urban wards and villages, which have been identified as areas where the possibility of atrocities against the SC and STs is high, 47 or more than 53% are located in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Out of the 63 police stations across the state identified in the official notification, 27 or around 43% of the police stations are in the Gwalior-Chambal region, which neighbours both Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Gwalior district houses a maximum of 16 such wards and villages, with a maximum four areas each coming under the purview of Janakganj and Bahodapur police stations, followed by Dabra police station with three such wards/villages and Gwalior city housing two such wards.