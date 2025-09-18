Nitish Kumar announces Rs 1,000 monthly aid for unemployed graduates in Bihar

PATNA: In an apparent bid to woo young voters ahead of state assembly polls, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that the state government will give Rs.1,000 per month for two years to unemployed youth having completed graduation.
The amount will be provided to unemployed youths having graduation degree under ‘Mukhya Mantri Nischay Swayam Sahayata Bhatta Yojna (Mukhya Mantri Nischay Self Help Allowance Scheme) ’.
Earlier, the facility was applicable to unemployed youth who have passed their intermediate (plus two) examination. The self-help allowance scheme was launched on October 2, 2016.
It was basically meant to assist unemployed youths in finding jobs. In a social media post on X, Kumar announced the extension of the scheme to provide assistance to unemployed graduate youths (both male and female) to make them prepare for competitive examinations and acquire skill training to get better employment opportunities.
Making the announcement, Kumar said that “I am pleased to inform that Mukhya Mantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayta Bhatta Yojana, being implemented under state government’s Saat Nischchay, has been expanded. The benefit of the scheme, currently being given to intermediate pass youths, has now been extended to unemployed graduate youths who have passed in arts, science and commerce streams.”
Allowance of Rs 1,000 per month will be given for a maximum period of two years to those graduates aged between 20-25 and are currently not studying anywhere, neither working in government nor in private sector nor they have their own self-employment and currently looking for a jobs, Kumar added.