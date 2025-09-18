Nitish Kumar announces Rs 1,000 monthly aid for unemployed graduates in Bihar

PATNA: In an apparent bid to woo young voters ahead of state assembly polls, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that the state government will give Rs.1,000 per month for two years to unemployed youth having completed graduation.

The amount will be provided to unemployed youths having graduation degree under ‘Mukhya Mantri Nischay Swayam Sahayata Bhatta Yojna (Mukhya Mantri Nischay Self Help Allowance Scheme) ’.

Earlier, the facility was applicable to unemployed youth who have passed their intermediate (plus two) examination. The self-help allowance scheme was launched on October 2, 2016.

It was basically meant to assist unemployed youths in finding jobs. In a social media post on X, Kumar announced the extension of the scheme to provide assistance to unemployed graduate youths (both male and female) to make them prepare for competitive examinations and acquire skill training to get better employment opportunities.