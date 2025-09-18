No cap on prices of cars for Guv, CM and judges in Maharashtra vehicle policy

The spending limit for the advocate general, chairman of Maharashtra state public service commission etc, has been set at Rs 25 lakh. The district collector and police superintendent have an entitlement of Rs 15 lakh. In a bid to combat pollution, the state government is encouraging the purchase of electric vehicles.

Criticising the move, Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal said it is well known that the state is reeling under a `9 lakh crore debt and loans are being taken to pay off the interest of the mounting amount. Regardless of it, the state government is indulging in squandering of state funds.

He said in recent torrential rain has damaged over 40 lakh acres of standing crops, that were about to be harvested, and impacted 2,000 farmers, but one is talking about it and taking steps to stop the farmers suicides.

“The state government is discontinuing welfare schemes citing fund crunch but spending unlimited money on vehicles of their choice. Already, the CM and his two deputies are using vehicles worth crores, so should they be spending more on the luxuries at this juncture? People are watching everything and will give a befitting reply at the right time,” said Sapkal.