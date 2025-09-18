Peace is the buzzword ahead of Assam's Bodoland Territorial Council elections

GUWAHATI: Peace is the buzzword as Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) gets set for the September 22 elections to the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Addressing election rallies at two places about 100 km apart on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP and BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) played the peace card to warm up to voters.

In his speech at Hajoowa, falling under the BTC’s Koklabari constituency under Baksa district, Sarma highlighted the BJP’s efforts in restoring peace in Bodoland that was once ravaged by the scourge of insurgency.

“Bodoland has remained peaceful. We haven’t witnessed any unrest in the past few years. This is the BJP’s success,” he said.

Similarly, Boro underscored the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the BTR and at the same time, took potshots at UPPL’s regional rival, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

“During our election campaign in 2020, the BPF had tried to scare people into believing that if the UPPL comes to power, the houses of people will be burnt down and that there will be killings, abductions and assaults. But nothing happened in the past five years. The UPPL ensured this atmosphere,” Boro said at Uttar Kalikhola, falling under BTC’s Nonwi Serfang constituency in Udalguri district.