Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Gujarat's Junagadh Camp postponed to September 19 due to bad weather

Rahul Gandhi’s mission to revive the Congress in Gujarat, a state where the party has been in political exile for 30 years, faced a setback today as bad weather in Delhi grounded his flight, forcing the cancellation of his visit to Junagadh.

Rahul was scheduled to return to the foothills of Bhavnath in Junagadh, where a 10-day intensive training camp is underway for 41 newly appointed city and district Congress presidents.

The camp is a cornerstone of Congress’s Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, designed to rebuild the party from the ground up ahead of crucial state and national battles.

On September 12, Rahul had spent four hours personally mentoring local leaders, signaling the party’s renewed seriousness about Gujarat.

Today, he was expected to participate again and oversee strategy sessions, but Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Amit Chavda confirmed the cancellation, saying, “Today, Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to join us again to mentor the leaders personally and review their progress. Unfortunately, due to severe weather conditions in Delhi, his flight could not take off, and his visit had to be postponed. We now expect him to arrive tomorrow for the camp’s concluding day, where every city and district president will present their action plans and Congress’ vision for the people of Gujarat."