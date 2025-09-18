Ranchi Diary | No more closed vehicles at Betla National Park

A notice issued by Betla National Park management says that tourists will now be able to view wildlife only in open vehicles, as closed vehicles have been completely banned inside the park. The order will take effect when the park reopens to tourists after the monsoon season. Tourists will need to rent open vehicles to navigate the park. As news of the impending deadline spread, the villages adjoining the park witnessed a flurry of activity, as the residents who own most of the taxis began modifying their vehicles.

Wife of top Maoist Sahdeo a daily wager

The wife of Maoist Sahdeo Soren, who carried a bounty of `1 crore on his head and was killed in an encounter with security forces, works as a daily wage labourer in her village to make ends meet. Parvati Devi reveals that her husband left home 15 years ago and never returned. She realised he had joined the Maoists only when police started coming to the house searching for him, she said. She thanks the villagers for their support and is proud that she has been able to educate both her sons. She hopes they will become responsible citizens and erase the stigma associated with their father’s connections. Her elder son is in Class 12, and the younger one is in Class 8.