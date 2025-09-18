Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan gets bail in land grab case, to walk free after 23 months in jail

In the complaint lodged against Khan, it was claimed that during his tenure as cabinet minister in Akhilesh Yadav’s government, he attempted to take over Rampur’s Quality Bar by influencing the tender process. His lawyer contended that the tender was issued in the names of his wife and son through due procedure and there was no evidence of power misuse.

The FIR, lodged on November 21, 2019, by bar owner Gagan Arora, alleged that an attempt was made to forcibly occupy the property located on Rampur’s Saeed Nagar highway stretch. The then Revenue Inspector Anangraj Singh had registered the case. Along with Khan, his wife Dr. Tazeen Fatima, son and ex-MLA Abdullah Azam, and former Chairman Syed Zafar Ali Jafri were also named in the case.

Khan has been lodged in Sitapur Jail since October 2023 after being convicted in a fake birth certificate case. Khan, along with his wife and son were sentenced to seven years by the Rampur MP-MLA Court. For security reasons, Khan was shifted to Sitapur Jail.

The High Court later stayed his sentence in the case. Earlier on Tuesday, the SP leader was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court in a 17-year-old case involving a road blockade and damage to public property. The 76-year-old leader faces over 89 cases, most of which were filed between 2017 and 2019. He had earlier walked free in May 2022 after getting bail in multiple cases, but was re-incarcerated the following year.

His legal troubles, combined with his frail health, have kept him away from active politics for the last seven to eight years. Despite his court battles, Azam Khan remains a formidable figure in Rampur politics. A close associate of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, he has been a party loyalist for over four decades. Even while in jail, Akhilesh Yadav retained him as the party’s national general secretary, underlining his continued importance within the SP.