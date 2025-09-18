SC slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on Delhi PWD for engaging manual sewer cleaners, including minor, outside its premises

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a Rs 5 lakh fine on the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) for engaging manual sewer cleaners, including a minor, right outside the top court in violation of its orders prohibiting the practice.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria expressed displeasure at the PWD's response, following reports that labourers without protective gear were made to manually clean drains outside Gate F of the top court.

The bench, while observing that its October 2023 directions had been flouted, warned directing FIRs against the erring officials upon future violations.

"It would be reasonable to impose a cost for having undertaken such work as evidenced from the photographs annexed with this application. Hence, we direct PWD to deposit the sum of Rs 5 lakh to the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis within four weeks," the top court directed.

In a word of caution, the top court maintained not only those from the PWD but other officials needed "to wake up from slumber" to ensure compliance of its directions "in letter and spirit".

"We make it clear that in the event of recurring, this court would be compelled to direct registration of FIR under the BNS and the BNSS."

Senior advocate K Parameshwar, assisting the bench as an amicus curiae, said the incident clearly reflected a disregard for the court's binding directions.

He pointed out that video evidence had documented the involvement of a minor and that specific details of those forced into manual work had been provided.