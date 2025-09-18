Take down AI clip of PM’s mother from social media platforms, HC asks Cong

PATNA: The Patna High Court on Wednesday directed the Congress party to delete a 36-second AI-generated video depicting a dream-like conversation purportedly between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi, from all social media platforms, citing violations of privacy and dignity rights.

A bench comprising acting Chief Justice P B Bajanthri and Justice Alok Kumar Sinha passed the interim order while hearing a PIL by one Vivekanand Singh on September 15. The court also issued notices to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Facebook, X platform, and Google.

A political firestorm had erupted in Bihar after the state unit of the Congress shared the video. BJP leaders, including Pradeep Bhandari, alleged that Congress created the video under the direction of Rahul Gandhi, claiming that it was a deliberate insult to the nation’s mothers and sisters.

Last week, Bihar Congress posted the video on its X handle, with a prompt in Hindi, “Sahab ke sapno mein aayi maa, Dekhiye rochak samvad.” (Mother came in sahib’s dream. Watch an interesting interaction between them). In the video, PM Modi’s mother could be heard criticising him for his politics.