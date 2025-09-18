Yogi Adityanath hails GST cuts as PM Modi’s 'Diwali gift' to nation

LUCKNOW: Lauding the Central government's latest GST tax cuts and reduced rates set to come into effect from Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday described the GST reforms as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Diwali gift to the people of India.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stating that the move would prove to be a historic step towards generating employment and benefiting farmers, businessmen, and all other sections of society.

“Before GST was introduced in 2017, traders and ordinary citizens faced multiple tax-related challenges. The Central government implemented GST under the ‘One Nation, One Tax’ system, replacing four layers of taxation with just two. Luxury items will now attract a 40 percent tax,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting that Uttar Pradesh has the largest consumer market and the biggest farming community in the country, CM Yogi said the state would be the biggest beneficiary of GST reforms.

“The tax reforms announced by the Prime Minister as a Deepawali gift will greatly benefit Uttar Pradesh, which has the largest population. GST is a consumer tax, and UP is home to the country’s largest consumer market,” he said.

“Until 2017, UP had a combined collection of sales tax, VAT, and cess of about Rs 49,000 crore.”