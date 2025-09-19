AERA extends deadline for feedback on airport performance standards till October 20

NEW DELHI: The regulator for aeronautical services, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), has extended the deadline for all stakeholders to respond to its consultation paper on major airports by nearly one month. The present deadline for submission of written comments, which expires on September 24, has been extended until October 20.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation asked AERA to develop a uniform set of performance standards for major airports in the country. These standards assess quality, continuity, reliability of service, and associated activities. On August 18, AERA released its consultation paper and fixed September 24 as the deadline.

An official announcement on its website said the extension has been effected due to requests from multiple stakeholders, including airport operations, the Federation of Indian airlines, the International Air Transport Association and other industry participants. They all sought additional time to send their feedback, it said.

“Recognising the importance of informed and comprehensive stakeholder feedback in shaping a robust and balanced regulatory framework, the Authority has decided to provide additional time to facilitate detailed analysis and submission of comments,” the statement explained.