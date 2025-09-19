Allahabad HC grants bail to Umar Ansari in property forgery case

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court, on Friday, granted bail to Umar Ansari, the younger son of gangster-turned-politician late Mukhtar Ansari, in connection with a criminal case alleging that he used fake documents and forged the signature of his mother, Afsha Ansari, to get a property confiscated under the Gangster Act.
The bail was granted by a single-judge bench of Justice Gautam Chowdhary. According to Umar’s lawyer, Upendra Upadhya, Umar would walk out of jail after this bail order, as it was the only criminal case pending against him.
Umar Ansari is the younger brother of Abbas Ansari, an MLA from Mau Sadar, elected on the ticket of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party in the 2022 Assembly polls.
This criminal case was registered against Umar Ansari at Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur on August 3, 2025. It was alleged that he had prepared fake documents and forged the signature of his mother, Afsha Ansari, to get the property confiscated under the Gangster Act released from court. Notably, Afsha Ansari has been declared an absconder with a reward of Rs one lakh on her arrest in multiple cases.
Following the registration of this case, the police had arrested Umar Ansari from Lucknow on the same night and sent him to jail.
After Umar’s bail plea was rejected by the lower court, he filed the present bail application before the High Court, requesting release during the pendency of the trial.
During the proceedings, counsel Upendra Upadhya argued that no complaint was made by Afsha Ansari regarding the use of her signature, and the allegation was solely made by the police. He further contended that the alleged fake signature was not proven through proper legal procedures.