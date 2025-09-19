Allahabad HC grants bail to Umar Ansari in property forgery case

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court, on Friday, granted bail to Umar Ansari, the younger son of gangster-turned-politician late Mukhtar Ansari, in connection with a criminal case alleging that he used fake documents and forged the signature of his mother, Afsha Ansari, to get a property confiscated under the Gangster Act.

The bail was granted by a single-judge bench of Justice Gautam Chowdhary. According to Umar’s lawyer, Upendra Upadhya, Umar would walk out of jail after this bail order, as it was the only criminal case pending against him.

Umar Ansari is the younger brother of Abbas Ansari, an MLA from Mau Sadar, elected on the ticket of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party in the 2022 Assembly polls.

This criminal case was registered against Umar Ansari at Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur on August 3, 2025. It was alleged that he had prepared fake documents and forged the signature of his mother, Afsha Ansari, to get the property confiscated under the Gangster Act released from court. Notably, Afsha Ansari has been declared an absconder with a reward of Rs one lakh on her arrest in multiple cases.