Army team defuses explosives at Bathinda youth’s house after fidayeen plot exposed

CHANDIGARH: A contingent of the Indian Army today reached Jeeda village in Bathinda to defuse explosives stored in the house of 19-year-old Gurpreet Singh, a ‘self-radicalised’ youth, after two high-intensity explosions took place at his residence on September 10.

The blasts left the accused Gurpreet and his father, Jagtar Singh, injured. In preliminary questioning, the Punjab Police have claimed that Gurpreet, a law student, was influenced by radical Islamic ideologies and was planning a fidayeen attack.

Sources said the police learnt about the blast a day later, after Gurpreet was admitted by his family to a private hospital and the hospital staff alerted the police about the nature of his injuries. Gurpreet’s right hand had to be amputated due to the explosion, while his father, a farmer, suffered severe injuries in the second blast.

An officer, on condition of anonymity, claimed that Gurpreet was influenced by Pakistan-based propaganda videos which alleged that Kashmiris were being harassed and humiliated.

“Thus, he wanted revenge and planned to carry out a suicide attack. He was using a fake identity to follow Islamic radical content on social media,” the officer claimed.

Gurpreet was formally arrested on Wednesday after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bathinda and was produced before a district court via video conference.

Another police official said that an expert explosives team of the Indian Army had reached the village today and was defusing the explosives as they had their own equipment to do so.

“The accused Gurpreet was arrested when he was discharged from the hospital and yesterday we produced him in court and took a seven-day remand. We will now be questioning him on his motive to make the human bomb and plan the fidayeen attack, where he wanted to attack and if there were any other people he was in touch with. Also, who inspired him to do all this,” the official said.