BJP targets UPA after Yasin Malik affidavit claims former PM thanked him for meeting LeT founder

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday raised a question on the previous Congress-led UPA government over national security handling and back-channel policy.

Amit Malviya, national chief of the BJP IT wing, in a post, tagging a copy of the affidavit of Yasin Malik, said, " Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terrorist Yasin Malik, serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case, has made a shocking claim. In an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court on August 25, Malik says he met Lashkar-e-Taiba founder and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan in 2006. The meeting was not his independent initiative but was arranged at the request of senior Indian intelligence officials as part of a back-channel peace process. After the meeting, then-PM Manmohan Singh personally thanked and expressed gratitude to him".

Malviya alleged that "Yasin Malik is a hardened terrorist who is guilty of gunning down three Air Force personnel in uniform. This amounts to waging war against the state, and he must be subjected to the full force of the law".

Making a big question on the UPA government, Malviya said, "If these new claims are true, they raise grave questions about the UPA’s handling of national security and back-channel diplomacy". However, till the time of filing this report, no reaction was seen from Congress on social media.