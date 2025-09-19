CAT to hold 10th All India Conference to enhance efficiency; timely justice for government employees

NEW DELHI: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) will hold its 10th All India Conference on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam.

The conference will be inaugurated by Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Chief Justice of India, in the august presence of Justice J K Maheshwari, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Justice Prasanna B Varale, and Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Judges of the Supreme Court of India.

The event will also be graced by Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science & Technology; Earth Sciences; MoS, PMO; Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions; Department of Space and Atomic Energy, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Law and Justice & MoS, Parliamentary Affairs, along with R. Venkataramani, Attorney General of India. Judges of High Courts, senior government officials, and senior advocates will also be in attendance.

According to a statement issued on Friday, established under the Administrative Tribunals Act, 1985, as a sequel to the 42nd Constitutional Amendment inserting Article 323A, the Central Administrative Tribunal came into existence on November 1, 1985. It adjudicates disputes and complaints related to recruitment and service conditions of persons appointed to public services and posts in connection with the affairs of the Union, States, and other local authorities under the Government of India.

The Tribunal also exercises jurisdiction over employees of 230 Public Sector Undertakings and organisations notified by the Government. The Tribunal has its Principal Bench in New Delhi and 18 Outlying Benches across the country. It is headed by the Chairman, normally a retired Chief Justice of a High Court, and comprises 69 Members (35 Judicial, including the Chairman, and 34 Administrative).