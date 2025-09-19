Class 8 girl brutally attacked by three classmates in Gujarat school, consumes poison amid alleged cover-up

AHMEDABAD: In a shocking repeat of the Ahmedabad Seventh Day School incident, a Class 8 girl from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Patan, was brutally assaulted inside her school by three classmates, including a boy who had been harassing her for four months.

Overcome with trauma, she attempted suicide by consuming poison at home and is now battling for her life in the ICU. The girl’s father has accused the school of negligence and an attempted cover-up, while police have booked the three students.

The Education Minister has blamed social media and violent video games for such disturbing behaviour and ordered strict action.

Patan was rocked by a horrifying case of school violence eerily similar to Ahmedabad’s Seventh Day School incident. A Class 8 girl from Kendriya Vidyalaya was attacked inside the school by a boy who had been harassing her for months while two other students pinned her down.

The girl, who had been silently suffering harassment for four months, was cornered on Tuesday afternoon during recess. In a shocking act of cruelty, the boy slashed her hand five times with a blade and burned her with a lighter, while the other two held her tightly.

Shaken and terrified, the girl returned home without confiding in anyone, fearing further threats. Alone and overwhelmed, she drank poison later that evening in an attempt to end her life. Her family found her unconscious and rushed her to a private hospital, where she remains in the ICU.

Her father has levelled explosive allegations against the school, accusing teachers and the administration of gross negligence and indifference.