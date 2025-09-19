Class 8 girl brutally attacked by three classmates in Gujarat school, consumes poison amid alleged cover-up

AHMEDABAD: In a shocking repeat of the Ahmedabad Seventh Day School incident, a Class 8 girl from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Patan, was brutally assaulted inside her school by three classmates, including a boy who had been harassing her for four months.
Overcome with trauma, she attempted suicide by consuming poison at home and is now battling for her life in the ICU. The girl’s father has accused the school of negligence and an attempted cover-up, while police have booked the three students.
The Education Minister has blamed social media and violent video games for such disturbing behaviour and ordered strict action.
Patan was rocked by a horrifying case of school violence eerily similar to Ahmedabad’s Seventh Day School incident. A Class 8 girl from Kendriya Vidyalaya was attacked inside the school by a boy who had been harassing her for months while two other students pinned her down.
The girl, who had been silently suffering harassment for four months, was cornered on Tuesday afternoon during recess. In a shocking act of cruelty, the boy slashed her hand five times with a blade and burned her with a lighter, while the other two held her tightly.
Shaken and terrified, the girl returned home without confiding in anyone, fearing further threats. Alone and overwhelmed, she drank poison later that evening in an attempt to end her life. Her family found her unconscious and rushed her to a private hospital, where she remains in the ICU.
Her father has levelled explosive allegations against the school, accusing teachers and the administration of gross negligence and indifference.
“My daughter has been studying here for four years. I had complained to the principal five months ago that a boy was harassing her. He brushed it aside, promising to handle it. But nothing changed,” he said.
According to the father, the assault took place at 12 noon, yet no teacher informed him. That night, when he learned of his daughter’s alleged suicide attempt, he called the principal only to be told he was “on leave.” The class teacher dismissed the matter, saying, “We focus only on teaching. We don’t know what the boys do.”
The next morning, when the father demanded to check the CCTV footage, the vice-principal claimed ignorance of the password, while the principal later claimed to have “forgotten” it.
“My daughter told me she went to the library teacher after the attack, but he sent her to the class teacher. Instead of helping, the class teacher threatened her not to tell me, warning that she would be sent home with a disciplinary notice,” the father revealed.
Fearing repercussions, the girl kept silent, came home, and later consumed poison.
Patan Taluka Police confirmed that a complaint has been registered against the three accused students, and further investigation is underway.
Education Minister Praful Panseria, reacting to the incident, blamed social media and violent video games for fuelling such behaviour among children.
Education Minister Praful Panseria said, “The Education Department and District Education Officers have been instructed to identify such students and work with their parents to bring about reform through focused counselling. The growing influence of social media and violent video games is fuelling this kind of distorted mindset. It’s crucial that every parent stays alert and aware of these dangers.”
As the girl fights for her life, questions are mounting over alleged school safety lapses and administrative cover-ups, while public anger simmers over yet another case of unchecked school bullying spiralling into tragedy.