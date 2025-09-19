Class IV employee made acting principal at Uttarakhand school amid teachers’ protest

DEHRADUN: In an extraordinary turn of events, a government school in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region has appointed its Class IV employee – typically responsible for tasks like ringing the school bell – as the acting principal.

This unprecedented situation has unfolded in Government Inter College (GIC) Khatera, a government inter-college in the remote Munsyari block of Pithoragarh district.

The decision comes amidst a widespread protest by government teachers across the state, who have declared their refusal to undertake any departmental work or administrative duties beyond teaching. This includes relinquishing the charge of acting principals in various GIC and high schools, a move that has thrown the entire education department into disarray.

At GIC Khatera, which lacked a permanent principal, Hindi lecturer Chhote Singh was serving as the acting head. Following the teachers' union directive, he formally resigned from his administrative role, submitting a letter complete with signature and seal. With no other staff available or willing to take charge, the sole Class IV employee, Raju Giri, was left to shoulder the principal's responsibilities.

Raju Giri, whose primary role involves tasks like ringing the school bell and other support functions, will now oversee everything from administrative decisions to daily operations. This marks the first time in the history of the state's education department that a Class IV employee has been appointed as an acting principal.