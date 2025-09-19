Congress takes on govt over Saudi-Pak def pact, says national security threatened

NEW DELHI: Terming the defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan as another ‘setback for the much-hyped personalised diplomacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Thursday expressed concern that the tie-up will have grave implications for India’s national security.

In a post on X, Congress MP and general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, “A month after Operation Sindoor was ‘abruptly’ stopped, US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir for lunch at the White House — the same person whose incendiary and inflammatory statements directly led to the Pahalgam terror attacks of April 2025.”

“Just a few days after our Prime Minister’s much-touted visit to China, President Xi threw open China’s secret military complex to Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari. Now, Saudi Arabia, where the PM was when the Pahalgam terror attacks took place, has signed a ‘strategic mutual defence’ pact with Pakistan,” he added.