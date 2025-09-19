EPFO launches ‘Passbook Lite’ for single-login access to PF services, transfers, faster settlements

NEW DELHI: The Labour department has launched a major initiative for the public which permits access to the Provident Fund and all its key services through a single login.
The initiative is aimed at reducing grievances, improving transparency and enhancing member satisfaction, said an official release.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new facility called ‘Passbook Lite’ within its member portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/).
“This feature will enable members to easily check their passbook and related summarised view of the contributions, withdrawals and balance in a simple and convenient format through the member portal itself without having to go to the passbook portal,” the release said.
This initiative is expected to improve user experience by providing all key services, including passbook access through one login. However, for a comprehensive view of passbook details including graphical display, members can continue to access the existing Passbook Portal too, the release added.
Presently, employees have to login to the passbook portal of EPFO to check their Provident fund contributions and transactions involving advances or withdrawals.
Currently, when employees change jobs, their PF accounts are transferred to the new employer’s PF office through Form 13 online. After transfer, a Transfer Certificate (Annexure K) is generated by the previous PF office and sent to the new PF office. Until now, Annexure K was only shared between PF offices and was made available to members only on their request. “A reform has been introduced that now enables members to directly download Annexure K in PDF format from the Member Portal itself, “ it added.
This will bring the following benefits to members - ability to track status of transfer applications online, ensuring full transparency and allowing members to easily verify their PF transfers, confirmation that PF balance and service period are correctly updated in the new account, Maintenance of a permanent digital record for future reference, especially important for EPS benefit calculations and promoting ease of living, transparency, and trust in EPFO processes.
Reduction in number of approvals to fast-track settlements
At present, EPFO services such as PF transfers, settlements, advances, and refunds require approvals from higher-level officers. This multi-layered approval process often led to delays and longer processing times for members’ claims.
EPFO has taken the transformative step to reduce and rationalise the approval hierarchy. Powers that earlier rested with the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner/Officer-in-Charge have now been delegated to Assistant PF Commissioners and subordinate levels in a structured, tiered manner.
The scope of this reform will include PF transfers and settlements, advances and past accumulations, refunds, cheque/ECS/NEFT returns, and interest adjustments.
This is expected to yield the following benefits for users - Faster claim settlements and reduced processing time, simplified approval layers for smoother service delivery, improved accountability at field office level, and enhanced transparency and member satisfaction through quicker, seamless services.