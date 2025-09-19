'Felt at home in Pakistan and Bangladesh': Sam Pitroda sparks controversy over remarks on India’s foreign policy

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda has stirred controversy once again with his recent remarks on India’s foreign policy and ties with neighbouring countries.

In an interview with IANS, Pitroda emphasized the need to prioritize regional diplomacy, saying he felt “at home” in countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

“Our foreign policy must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really improve relationships with our neighbours? I've been to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal, I didn’t feel like I was in a foreign country,” Pitroda said.

His comments drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the Congress of being soft on Pakistan.

“Rahul Gandhi’s blue-eyed boy & Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda says he ‘felt at home’ in Pakistan. No wonder UPA took no tough action after 26/11. Pakistan’s favourite, Congress’s chosen!” BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari posted on X.