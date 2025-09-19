Fight against Maoists in Jharkhand enters last leg

RANCHI: Security forces’ offensives have reduced the number of Maoists on the wanted list to 49 in Jharkhand, police said as the Centre has set March 2026 deadline to eliminate the left-wing extremists in the country.

According to police data, 28 Maoists, including 11 top leaders carrying a total bounty of Rs 3.15 crore, were killed in Latehar, Chaibasa, Bokaro, Hazaribagh, Palamu, and Gumla districts from January to September 15 this year.

The wanted Maoists still operating in Jharkhand include three top leaders Misir Besra, Asim Mandal and Anal Da with a bounty of Rs 1 crore on their heads, and Anuj alias Sahadev, Brajesh Ganjhu, Lalchand Hembrom and Ajay Mahto with Rs 25 lakh reward on each.

Some top Maoists killed incounters include Arvind Yadav alias Ashok, Special Area Committee member (Maoist), Saheb Ram Manjhi alias Rahul, Zonal Committee member (Maoist), Vinay Ganjhu alias Sanju Ganjhu, Zonal Committee member (Maoist), Pappu Lohara alias Suryadev Lohara, Zonal Committee member (JJMP), Manish Yadav alias Manish ji, Special Zonal Committee member (Maoist) and Sudesh Ganjhu alias Prabhat ji.

According to official data, 18 Maoists were killed in 2020, eight in 2021, twelve in 2022, fourteen in 2023, and 11 in 2024. Also 20 security personnel were killed during these years.