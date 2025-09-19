Former J&K CM Mehbooba urges Amit Shah to review Yasin Malik’s case through humanitarian lens

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to review the case of detained JKLF chief Yasin Malik, who has been awarded a life sentence by an NIA court, through a humanitarian lens.

She said, “one cannot ignore the courage it took him to renounce violence and choose the path of political engagement and non-violent dissent.”

“I write to you not merely as a witness but as someone who has lived through the turbulent times of Jammu and Kashmir, bearing its grief, enduring its silences, and holding on to its fragile hopes,” Mehbooba writes in her letter to Shah.

“This letter is written not in defiance but in faith, faith in the promise of reconciliation and in the belief that this great nation, even in its most challenging moments, can still choose healing over hurt.”

Mehbooba appealed to the Home Minister for a compassionate and urgent review of the case of Yasin Malik, a name that once symbolised resistance, later chose restraint and now remains silenced behind prison walls.

Yasin Malik was detained before the abrogation of Article 370 on charges of terror funding and is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. In 2020, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court awarded a life sentence to him for terror funding and conspiring to wage war against India.

“Yasin Malik’s journey is no secret to the Indian State. In 1994, he took a courageous and rare decision to lay down arms and embrace political, non-violent means to pursue change,” the PDP chief said.

Mehbooba added that, as per Malik’s sworn affidavits, this shift was neither unilateral nor impulsive but encouraged and facilitated through back-channel understandings with Indian agencies.