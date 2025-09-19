Government will review Waqf Act provisions put on hold, says former JPC chief

NEW DELHI: Days after the Supreme Court stayed certain provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, Jagdambika Pal, the former chairman of the JPC on the Waqf Amendment Act, stated that the government will review the provisions that were put on hold, maintaining that the SC has recognised the law with its interim order.

He told this paperthe government would consider the interim suspension of some of the key provisions, such as empowering the district collector to unilaterally decide whether a property is a Waqf or government property.

The SC order clearly endorses the law. A stay has been imposed on certain provisions. The government will definitely look into it, and it will take action on that in light of the court’s decision,” he said.

In its interim order, the SC stayed three contentious provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, including the clause requiring a person to be a practising Muslim for five years before dedicating property as Waqf. The SC ruled that this clause will remain suspended until state governments frame rules to determine such conditions.

“The Supreme Court has not stayed the five-year practice clause. It had only stayed for the time being while saying that the state governments will make the rules,” said Pal.

