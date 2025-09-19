India-Canada ties on the mend as national security advisors meet in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a key step towards mending diplomatic ties, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval held bilateral security consultations with his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin in New Delhi on Thursday.

The high-level dialogue comes nearly two years after diplomatic relations between the two nations were rocked by Canadian allegations over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The meeting also marked the first major engagement between the two countries' security establishments since both sides appointed new High Commissioners in August, following months of diplomatic chill. Doval and Drouin’s meeting is also seen as a follow-up to the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis this June.

“This is part of the regular bilateral security consultations that happen between the two countries,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing on Friday.