India cautions citizens over fake Job offers in Iran

NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry has issued an advisory warning Indian citizens against falling prey to fraudulent job offers luring them to Iran.

The MEA said a rising number of Indians have recently been tricked into traveling to Iran under the false pretense of employment opportunities or onward migration to third countries. Once in Iran, these individuals have reportedly been kidnapped by criminal gangs, with ransom demands made to their families for their release.

The advisory emphasized that Iran permits visa-free entry to Indian citizens only for tourism purposes. Any agent claiming to facilitate visa-free travel for employment or other non-tourism reasons is likely operating in collusion with criminal networks, it warned.

“All Indian citizens are strongly cautioned to exercise the strictest vigilance,” the MEA said and urged the Indian nationals to verify any job offers abroad and avoid suspicious travel promises. The ministry also appealed to families and job seekers to report such agents to authorities immediately and not to fall prey to schemes that could lead to grave personal danger.