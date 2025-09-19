India expects Saudi Arabia to keep in mind mutual interests, sensitivities: MEA on Saudi-Pak pact

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said it expects Saudi Arabia to keep in mind "mutual interests and sensitivities" in the wake of Riyadh sealing a strategic defence pact with Pakistan.

The agreement states that "any aggression against either of the two countries shall be considered as an aggression against both".

"India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership that has deepened considerably in the last few years," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We expect that our strategic partnership will keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question at his weekly media briefing.