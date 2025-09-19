Jharkhand rich with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufacturing: CM Soren

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday, said the State is endowed with uranium and can contribute significantly to the manufacturing of nuclear weapons.

Addressing the inaugural session of the East Tech Symposium 2025 (Defence Expo) at Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium in Ranchi, Soren assured that his government is ready to fully cooperate with the Centre to make the defence sector self-reliant.

“Jharkhand is a state of potential. Raw materials used in the defense sector are abundant here. Uranium is also available in sufficient quantities,” said Hemant Soren.

He also highlighted that Jharkhand has a unique identity in India’s industrial growth.

“Several major industries have been established here, and many small and medium enterprises have flourished,” he said.