Maharashtra CM Fadnavis slams Rahul Gandhi, says he speaks like 'urban Maoist'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of speaking like an "urban Maoist" and attempting to incite Gen Z against a democratically elected government.

Fadnavis' comments came in response to a social media post by Gandhi on Thursday, in which the Leader of Opposition urged the nation's youth and students to "defend the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop vote theft."

Reacting to this, Fadnavis told reporters, "Rahul Gandhi has effectively asked Gen Z to rise and overthrow a democratically elected government. That’s not 'vote chori', it’s his brain that's been stolen.

He speaks the language of urban Maoists who don’t believe in the Constitution or democratic institutions."

The Chief Minister further alleged that Gandhi’s advisors share a similar "urban Maoist mindset."

"India's Gen Z believes in the Constitution, values democracy, and is leading the start-up and tech revolution.

Rahul Gandhi neither understands them, nor the youth, nor the seniors of this country," Fadnavis said.