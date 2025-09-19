People propose AI-powered holographic guides, cultural tech festivals for ‘Viksit UP @2047’ vision

LUCKNOW: The “Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047” campaign, led by the Yogi government, is witnessing significant public participation and feedback, with nodal officers and intellectuals visiting all 75 districts of the state.

They are engaging with students, teachers, entrepreneurs, farmers, business leaders, voluntary groups, labour unions, media representatives and the public.

These interactions have not only highlighted the development journey of the past eight and a half years but have also invited discussions and feedback on the roadmap for Uttar Pradesh’s future.

On the government’s dedicated portal, samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in, nearly 2.25 lakh feedback entries have already been recorded so far. Of these, around 1.55 lakh are from rural areas and about 70,000 from urban regions.

By age group, approximately 77,000 suggestions have come from people under 31 years, over 1.14 lakh from those aged between 31 and 60, and more than 30,000 from people above 60 years.

Education remains the top concern, with around 74,000 suggestions received on the subject. About 40,000 suggestions have focused on urban and rural development, 18,000 each on health and social welfare, and over 32,000 suggestions on agriculture.

The highest participation has come from Etah, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Mainpuri, Kanpur Dehat and Hardoi, which together have contributed over 78,500 feedback entries.

People have suggested enhancing tourism in Uttar Pradesh through innovative measures, including “AI-powered holographic guides to present historical facts in visitors’ friendly languages”.