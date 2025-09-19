Telangana techie shot dead by police in US, family seeks MEA's help to repatriate body

A 30-year-old software engineer from Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district was fatally shot by police in the United States following a violent altercation with his roommate earlier this month.
Mohammed Nizamuddin, who had been working in Santa Clara, California, was shot on September 3 during an incident inside his residence. The Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) confirmed the incident in an official statement.
Back in India, Nizamuddin’s family said they were informed about his death only on Thursday, over two weeks after the shooting. “We got the information only this (Thursday) morning,” his father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, told PTI.
In a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Hasnuddin wrote, “This morning, I came to know that my son was shot dead by Santa Clara Police, and his mortal remains are in a hospital in Santa Clara. I do not know the actual reasons why the police shot him.”
According to the family, a friend of Nizamuddin informed them that a dispute with his roommate, allegedly over an air conditioner escalated into a violent confrontation involving knives.
Speaking to ANI, a relative said, “When the police entered the room, they asked both occupants to raise their hands. One complied, the other did not. The police then fired four rounds. It is deeply regrettable that, according to reports, the shooting occurred without a thorough inquiry.”
Hasnuddin has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the repatriation of his son’s body to India.
Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson for the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), shared the family's appeal with the media and urged government intervention.
According to Santa Clara police, officers responded to an emergency call at approximately 6:18 a.m. on September 3. Upon arrival, they encountered a man identified as Nizamuddin armed with a knife.
Police Chief Cory Morgan said that the altercation between the two roommates had escalated before officers arrived.
When police entered the residence, Nizamuddin was allegedly threatening to attack again. Officers opened fire, and Nizamuddin was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His roommate was also hospitalized and is receiving treatment for injuries.
“Based on our preliminary investigation, we believe the officer’s actions prevented further harm and clearly saved at least one life,” said Chief Morgan.
Two knives were recovered from the scene, according to police.
As of now, no detailed report on the use of force or body camera footage has been released. The incident remains under investigation.