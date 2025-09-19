Telangana techie shot dead by police in US, family seeks MEA's help to repatriate body

A 30-year-old software engineer from Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district was fatally shot by police in the United States following a violent altercation with his roommate earlier this month.

Mohammed Nizamuddin, who had been working in Santa Clara, California, was shot on September 3 during an incident inside his residence. The Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) confirmed the incident in an official statement.

Back in India, Nizamuddin’s family said they were informed about his death only on Thursday, over two weeks after the shooting. “We got the information only this (Thursday) morning,” his father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, told PTI.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Hasnuddin wrote, “This morning, I came to know that my son was shot dead by Santa Clara Police, and his mortal remains are in a hospital in Santa Clara. I do not know the actual reasons why the police shot him.”