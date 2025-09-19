Two Assam Rifles personnel killed, five injured in terrorist ambush in Manipur’s Bishnupur district

Unidentified gunmen ambushed a mini truck carrying Assam Rifles personnel in Manipur on Friday, killing two and injuring four others.

The incident occurred at around 5:45 pm in the Nambol Sabal Leikai area of Bishnupur district. Nambol is around 15 km from the state capital of Imphal.

“In general area, Nambol Sabal Leikai, the column was ambushed by unidentified terrorists on the Highway, in the denotified area of Manipur. In the ensuing action, two personnel of Assam Rifles were martyred and five are injured who have since been evacuated to RIMS and are currently stable,” an army statement said.

The personnel were headed to the Bishnupur district from Imphal. The injured were taken to a hospital by the police and locals.

In a viral video, a jawan, bleeding from one leg, can be seen lying on the ground, writhing in pain and seeking help from a group of locals. One of the locals can be heard asking for a piece of cloth to bandage the injured area.

"As of now, no group has claimed responsibility. Search operations are ongoing to eliminate the terrorists involved in the incident," the army statement added.

The attack comes two days before a bandh called by valley-based rebel groups opposing Manipur’s merger agreement of September 21, 1949. In recent months, the police and security forces apprehended several militants in the state.