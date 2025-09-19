Two more shooters arrested for firing outside Disha Patani’s Bareilly residence, linked to Rohit Godara gang

LUCKNOW: Delhi Police arrested two more shooters accused of being involved in a firing incident outside actress Disha Patani’s residence in Bareilly on Friday.

The accused, identified as Nakul Singh and Vijay Tomar – both from Baghpat, carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each. The Delhi Police recovered weapons from their possession. They were handed over to Bareilly Police on a B-Warrant.

According to Bareilly Police sources, Patani’s residence was attacked on both September 11 and 12. On the first day, Nakul and Vijay opened fire at 4:30 am while the actress’s family was asleep inside the house. Disha Patani was in Mumbai at the time. The next day, shooters Arun and Ravindra from Haryana attacked the residence again, firing multiple rounds.

In his FIR, Disha’s father Jagdish Patani, a retired cop, said the family was asleep when their dog started barking. On stepping out to the balcony, he saw two men on a bike. When confronted, one opened fire at him. He escaped by hiding behind a pillar. CCTV cameras later captured the shooters fleeing on motorcycles.

All four shooters were allegedly linked to the Rohit Godara and Goldie Brar gangs. After Arun and Ravindra were killed in an STF-led encounter in Ghaziabad on September 17, gangster Rohit Godara, through a Facebook post, threatened UP Police vowing revenge for the deaths of his men.