16 students of residential school in Jharkhand suffer breathing distress due to smoke in hostel room

JAMTARA: Sixteen students of a residential school in Jharkhand's Jamtara district suffered breathing distress after smoke due to an electrical short-circuit filled their hostel room, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, a residential school for tribal girls, in Narayanpur block, on Friday evening, he said.

The 16 students who faced breathing problems were taken to a community health centre and were released soon after primary treatment, Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Ravi Anand told PTI.

"They faced a problem in their hostel room due to the smoke emitted from an electrical short circuit after a transformer near the school caught fire due to lightning on Friday evening. The fire was, however, doused by locals. The students were taken by the school warden and locals to the nearest community health centre and were later released," the deputy commissioner said.