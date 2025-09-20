After Operation Sindoor, terror groups JeM, Hizbul shift bases from PoK to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Intel sources

NEW DELHI: Post ‘Operation Sindoor’ in which the terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was heavily damaged, sources in the intelligence and security agencies said that Pak-based terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) have begun relocating their bases to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province from their original base.

According to the sources, the decisions of the terror outfits to relocate reflect a significant “tactical adaptation”, which now view PoK as vulnerable to Indian strikes, while KPK offers greater depth due to its proximity to the Afghan frontier.

Under Operation Sindoor, India destroyed several terror hubs in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad, and several other places in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. All the targets had terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense aerial clashes between the forces of India and Pakistan, which ended with a call from the Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan to his Indian counterpart requesting a ceasefire.

“The inputs indicate that this movement by the terror groups is being conducted with full awareness and direct facilitation of Pakistan’s state structures,” said one of the sources.