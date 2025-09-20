AI-generated post triggers communal unrest in Gujarat's Vadodara; police detain over 50 amid violent clashes

About 50 suspects linked to the stone-throwing incident were taken into custody by the Crime Branch from the police station, further intensifying tensions in the area.

City police moved swiftly, filing complaints against the accused for spreading communal provocation and registering cases of rioting. Additional security measures were put in place, including two policemen stationed outside the city police station to prevent escalation, while police patrolled the Junagadhi area to maintain calm.

Additional Police Commissioner Lina Patil confirmed that separate police and Crime Branch teams intervened promptly, calming the crowd and restoring peace in the affected areas.

Addl CP Lina Patil said, “There was an incident in the city’s old area that hurt religious sentiments. Following this, a crowd gathered outside the police station. Our teams, including separate units from the local police and Crime Branch, immediately intervened to control the situation. The matter has now been contained, and peace has been restored. Police personnel remain deployed in different areas to ensure continued safety, and action is being taken against all those involved in inciting communal tension.”

DCP Andrew McEwan added that the viral video had triggered the unrest and that police conducted combing operations across the city to prevent further incidents.

“Legal action has been taken on the viral post and rioting incidents. More than 50 people have been detained so far,” DCP McEwan said, underscoring the police’s resolve to curb any communal flare-ups.