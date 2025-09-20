Allahabad high court directs UP govt to remove caste references from FIRs and public records

LUCKNOW: In a landmark judgment, the Allahabad High Court has taken strong exception to the trend of alleged caste glorification in society and directed the Uttar Pradesh government to remove caste references from FIRs, police documents, public records, motor vehicles, and public signboards.

Issuing a series of directives, the Court observed that such glorification of caste is “anti-national,” and asserted that reverence for the Constitution, rather than for lineage, is the highest form of patriotism and the truest expression of national service.

A single-judge bench of Justice Vinod Diwaker noted that for India to become genuinely developed by 2047, the deeply entrenched caste system must be eradicated.

“This goal demands sustained, multi-level efforts from all levels of government—through progressive policies, robust anti-discrimination laws, and transformative social programs,” the Court stated, while flagging the absence of a comprehensive law aimed at dismantling the caste system and its pervasive impact on society.