Amit Shah asks agencies to ensure early extradition of criminals living abroad

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the investigative and intelligence agencies to ensure time-bound extradition of Indian fugitives from abroad and instructed them to jointly put in place a standard operating procedure (SOP) for preparing dossiers on those involved in terror activities and narcotics and arms smuggling.

During two separate meets - ‘National Security Strategies Conference-2025’ organised by the Intelligence Bureau and ‘National Conference of the Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTF) of states and Union Territories’ organised by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Home Minister is learnt to have issued the direction to agencies, particularly the CBI to coordinate.

In his inaugural address to the conference in July this year, Shah had stressed enhancing inter-agency coordination, particularly between central and state law enforcement wings, besides recalibrating the approach towards disrupting domestic nodes of the terror-criminal nexus.

A senior security official, who attended the meeting, said that Shah suggested that the CBI should hold a workshop with the IB, NIA, other central agencies, state police and legal experts to formulate an SOP for preparing dossiers on Indian criminals, who have left the country after committing crimes relating to terrorism, narcotics and arms smuggling and ensure their early return through appropriate legal and diplomatic channels in a time-bound manner.