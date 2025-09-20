Assam CM to receive singer Zubeen Garg's body in Delhi, declares three-day State mourning

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he will receive singer Zubeen Garg's body in Delhi and accompany it to Guwahati.

Sarma said the mortal remains of the singer will be brought to Guwahati on a special aircraft. It is likely to arrive in Assam on Sunday morning.

The CM said he will go to Delhi later on Saturday to receive the body.

"I will be going to Delhi later today to receive our beloved Zubeen's mortal remains, which will arrive from Singapore. From there, we will immediately bring the body back to Guwahati, hopefully by 6 am on Sunday," the CM posted on X.

Garg's body is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Saturday night and will arrive in Guwahati on Sunday morning, an official said. Garg died in Singapore on Friday, while "swimming in the sea without a life jacket".

Sarma said that the body has been handed over to the Indian High Commission in Singapore and the singer's accompanying team members.

Sarma reviewed arrangements at Guwahati's Sarusajai Sports Stadium, where his body will be kept for people to pay their last respects.

After arrival in Guwahati, Garg's body will first be taken to his Kahilipara residence, where members of his family will spend some moments with the mortal remains, and no public will be allowed, the CM said.

"Strict security arrangements will be ensured near his residence. I request people to stay away when Zubeen's body is taken to his home so that his family members, particularly his 85-year-old ailing father, can spend some time before the body is taken to the stadium," he said.

Sarma further said that several organisations from Jorhat have demanded that the singer's last rites be performed in the Upper Assam town and a memorial dedicated to him be established there.