Assam police to probe Zubeen’s death; CM Himanta says singer died while swimming without life jacket

GUWAHATI: The Assam government will probe the death of singer Zubeen Garg (52). Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the cultural icon lost his life while swimming without a life jacket.

“The Singapore ambassador informed us that Zubeen, accompanied by four members of his team and another 11 Assamese youth, went out on a yacht trip at 2 pm Singapore time on Friday.

"After a while, they stopped at a place and were swimming. Initially, Garg was wearing a life jacket, but he took it off as it was oversized and started swimming again,” Sarma said.

“However, on finding him drowning, the yacht crew member jumped into the water and brought him up. He was given CPR and taken to the yacht port. Doctors and coast guards gave him CPR again, but as he couldn't be revived, he was taken to the Singapore General Hospital,” the chief minister further stated.

The “Ya Ali” fame Garg was declared dead at the hospital.

He had reached Singapore on Wednesday to take part in the 4th Northeast India Festival on Sunday. Initial reports suggested that he had passed away while scuba diving.

Sarma said after an FIR was lodged with Assam’s Morigaon police station, a case was registered against Shaymkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sarma.