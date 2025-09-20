BJP, Congress trade charges over Malik’s affidavit on meeting LeT chief in Pak

NEW DELHI: A political row broke out between Congress and BJP on Friday after BJP claimed that Yasin Malik, associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), was personally thanked by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh when he met Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan in 2006.

Malik is currently serving life sentence in a terror funding case. Sharing a copy of Malik’s alleged confession, Amit Malviya, head of BJP’s National IT department, questioned the Congress government’s handling of national security and back-channel diplomacy.

Malviya said, “Malik, in an affidavit filed in the Delhi HC on August 25, said that he met Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan in 2006.” Malviya also shared a part of the claim from Malik’s affidavit that the meeting was not his “independent initiative but was arranged at the request of senior Indian intelligence officials as part of a back-channel peace process” and that after the meeting, then PM Manmohan Singh “expressed gratitude to him”.

He added in the same post, “Yasin Malik is a hardened terrorist who is guilty of gunning down three air force personnel in uniform. This amounts to waging a war against the state, and he must be subjected to the full force of the law.”