Chhattisgarh family socially boycotted, house demolished allegedly due to 'not voting' for Sarpanch

RAIPUR: In Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, a family has been socially boycotted and their house demolished, allegedly based on a directive from the sarpanch for 'not voting for him' during the panchayat polls held this year.

Both the victim's family and the sarpanch belong to the Satnami (Scheduled Caste) community in Gadamod gram panchayat, Navagarh tehsil of Bemetara, about 80 km from Raipur.

“We are a family of 10 members, living in fear. Our house where we lived for 25 years has been razed to the ground using a bulldozer on the instruction of the sarpanch Mahajan Manhare and in the presence of the tehsildar and local police station incharge. We were not given any opportunity to challenge the order of the sarpanch,” said Vijay Laxmi Manhare, who lodged a complaint to the sub-divisional magistrate, district police chief, tehsildar seeking justice and compensation.

The sarpanch had earlier served a notice on vacating the allegedly illegally occupied land where the house was built several years ago but the distressed family refused to accept 'advance warning', questioning the authority of the sarpanch on issuing such a command to remove the unproven 'encroachment'.