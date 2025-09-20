Dr Jitendra Singh urges CAT to reduce backlog; adopt tech, streamline justice for government employees

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for the Department of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh, at the 10th All India Conference of the Central Administrative Tribunal, organised by the DoPT on Saturday, emphasised the need to find ways of avoiding unnecessary appeals in High Courts.

He noted that the entire purpose of the CAT was to provide finality at the tribunal level for ease of justice to employees and to streamline judicial procedures.

Singh also urged all concerned to help ensure that the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) fulfils its basic original mandate of reducing the backlog of service-related cases in higher courts.

Speaking at the 10th All India Conference of the Central Administrative Tribunal, he encouraged members of the judiciary to voluntarily come forward to take up assignments in the CAT “in the interest of administration of justice and in the service of the nation”.

He observed that reluctance to accept such roles had, in the past, compelled amendments to the Tribunal’s functioning, including permitting administrative members to head benches in the absence of judicial members. He reminded the gathering that the CAT was set up in 1985 under Article 323-A of the Constitution to provide speedy, inexpensive justice to government employees and pensioners, while also relieving High Courts of the heavy burden of service-related litigation.