Fatal shooting 'disguised' as road accident exposed in Jammu; three cops suspended

JAMMU: Three policemen were suspended after a probe into the death of a woman here last month revealed that she died of gunshot wounds and not of a road accident, an officer said on Saturday.

On August 21, Mehjabeen Akil Sheikh, 30, a resident of Mumbai, her sister Fatima, 21, and Jaspreet Kour, 28, of Ludhiana were brought to a private nursing home on the outskirts of Jammu by two men, who claimed that they had sustained injuries in a road accident on the Ring road.

On August 29, Mehjabeen Sheikh succumbed at the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital.

A probe, however, revealed that the three had been fired upon by unidentified persons and were not injured in a road accident.

In an order issued on Friday, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh suspended Channi Himmat Police Station SHO, Inspector Deepak Pathania, Sainik Colony police post in-charge, Sub-inspector Wasim Bhatti, and Sub-inspector Rohit Sharma posted at Channi police station.

The investigation is on to arrest the shooters, police said.

According to a police spokesperson, on August 21, a team from Channi Himmat Police Station responded to a call from JK Medicity Hospital regarding three injured people being admitted there.

The investigation officer was informed that the accident had happened on Ring Road, and the doctors declared the injured not fit to record their statement, the spokesperson said.

The next morning, he said, the injured were admitted to Jammu's GMC hospital without the knowledge of police.

On August 29, the mother of the deceased approached Jammu district magistrate's office for exemption of the post-mortem.